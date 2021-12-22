Michael "Mack" ZitoMarch 17, 1937 - December 20, 2021Michael "Mack" Zito passed away Monday, December 20 at his home in Auburn, AL. Mack was born on March 17, 1937 in Fairfield, AL to Frank and Marion Zito.He attended Ensley High School after which he served in the United States Navy for two years before coming home to marry his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Joyce Aquilino Zito. Together, they had three sons: Frank, Jay, and Michael.Mack served as a Sheriff's Deputy in Jefferson County for 24 years and retired from the force in 1993. After his retirement, he became a contractor and built countless homes in the Birmingham area.Mack was a lifelong Auburn fan and a long-standing member of the War Eagle Motorhome Club where he could be found most weekends in the Fall among friends and family.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Zito of Auburn, AL; their three sons and spouses, Frank (Tania), Jay, Michael (Kristi); one brother (Frank); 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.Memorial service for Michael "Mack" Zito of Auburn, AL is set for Thursday, December 23 at 2 pm at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Auburn, AL. Rev. Msgr. Michael L. Farmer is officiating. The Visitation for friends and family will begin one hour prior to the service.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.