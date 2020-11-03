Mildred Daniel GarnerJuly 21, 1941 - November 1, 2020Mildred Daniel Garner, 79, passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, on November 1, 2020, with her loving husband and devoted sons by her side.Mildred was born in Opelika, Alabama, on July 21, 1941. She married Butch, the love of her life, in 1961, and they shared 59 wonderful years together. They lived the majority of those years in Notasulga, Alabama, where they owned and operated Citizens Hardware & Building Supply.She was a member of the Notasulga First United Methodist Church and a former president of Jaycettes of Alexander City. She will be remembered for always looking for the positive in everything and everyone. Mildred had a sweet spirit and was a blessing to all who knew her.She is survived by her husband Baxter "Butch"; sons Barry (Shannon) and Darren (Christy); grandchildren Will (Ally), Chris (Kayla), Clay, Jones, Megan and Ryan; great-grandson Bo; brothers Wayne Daniel and Jerry (Chellis) Daniel; many loving and attentive nieces and nephews; and her beloved and faithful four-legged friend Maggie.She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Daniel and her sister Margaret Osment.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Notasulga Memory Gardens Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Notasulga First United Methodist Church or Spencer Cancer Center.