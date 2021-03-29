Milford Donald ArwoodApril 6, 1937 - March 27, 2021Donald Arwood, of Opelika, passed away at the age of 83 years on March 27, 2021 at EAMC. He was born on April 6, 1937 to the late George Martin Arwood Sr. and Exie Hilyer Arwood.Donald was preceded in death by his son, Tim Arwood; sister, Penny Arwood; two brothers, Douglas Arwood and Preston Arwood.He leaves behind a son, Craig Arwood (Charlotte). He is survived by sisters Barbara Johnson (John L.) and Nelda Arwood (Michael Skeen); brothers, George Arwood Jr. (June) and James A. ArwoodDonald served his country faithfully as a member of the United States Marine Corps.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Tuesday March 30, 2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.Graveside service will be held Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Union Grove Church.