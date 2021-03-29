Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Milford Donald Arwood
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Milford Donald Arwood

April 6, 1937 - March 27, 2021

Donald Arwood, of Opelika, passed away at the age of 83 years on March 27, 2021 at EAMC. He was born on April 6, 1937 to the late George Martin Arwood Sr. and Exie Hilyer Arwood.

Donald was preceded in death by his son, Tim Arwood; sister, Penny Arwood; two brothers, Douglas Arwood and Preston Arwood.

He leaves behind a son, Craig Arwood (Charlotte). He is survived by sisters Barbara Johnson (John L.) and Nelda Arwood (Michael Skeen); brothers, George Arwood Jr. (June) and James A. Arwood

Donald served his country faithfully as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Tuesday March 30, 2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Union Grove Church.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Union Grove Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.