Millie Pearl "Locket" Allen
December 12, 1929 - October 31, 2020
Millie Pearl "Locket" Allen; Graveside service for Millie Allen, 90, of Cusseta, AL, will be at 12:00 noon (CST), Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5231 County Road 389, Cusseta, AL 36852, Reverend Arthur Thomas will officiate.
Mrs. Allen, who passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Lanier Nursing Home in Valley, AL, was born December 12, 1929 in Chambers County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Allen will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (CST)
Survivors include: devoted god-son, Jeffery (Loretta) Wright of Birmingham, AL; one sister, Mary (James) Wright of Cusseta, AL; one brother, David Wallace of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 3, 2020.