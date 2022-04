Milton L. "Buddy" Graves, Jr.May 3, 1930 - April 4, 2022Milton L. "Buddy" Graves, Jr. of Auburn was born in Birmingham, Alabama on May 3, 1930 and passed away at UAB Hospital on April 4, 2022. He was 91 years old.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.