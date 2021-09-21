Menu
Minnie Bell "Noot" Frazier
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Minnie Bell "Noot" Frazier

November 26, 1939 - September 15, 2021

Graveside service for Minnie Frazier, 81, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, Alabama 36830, Reverend Thomas Brown, Pastor and Reverend Victor Murry, Eulogist.

Ms. Frazier, who passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born November 26, 1939, in Elmore County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: five children, Carrie Lois Frazier (Larry Marshall), Eric Leonard Frazier both of Opelika, AL, Johnny Lee (Syllivia) Frazier of Clanton, AL, Sylvester (Michelle) Frazier of Loachapoka, AL and Merita Frazier of Flint, MI; one sister, Edna Jean Avery of Waverly, AL; one brother, George "Buster" Frazier, Jr. of Notasulga, AL; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Sep
22
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The family has my condolences. May God bless the family in this time of sorrow.
Nadine Whitaker
September 21, 2021
