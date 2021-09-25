Modine A. PriceOctober 31, 1948 - September 23, 2021Modine A. Price passed away on September 23, 2021 at the age of 72. Visitation will be held for Modine on Sunday, September 26th from 2-4 p.m. CT. Funeral will take place Monday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers with Joel Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Roxanne Cemetery.Modine was born on October 31, 1948 to the late Robert and Less Bishop Ozley. Modine is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Leonard Joel Price; sister, Marie Hurst; Elaine Davis, Betty Jo Folds, and Debra Smith. She is survived by her sons, Steven Price (Karen) and Mike Price (Kim); grandchildren, Michael Steven, Christopher Robin, Ashley Elaine, Chelsea, and Brooklyn Lindsey Price; great-grandchildren, Kacie, Dylan, and Ryan Price and Scarlet Rose Boehm; sisters, Faye Rutland and Peggy White; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.She especially loved her grandchildren and was family oriented. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.