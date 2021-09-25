Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Modine A. Price
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Modine A. Price

October 31, 1948 - September 23, 2021

Modine A. Price passed away on September 23, 2021 at the age of 72. Visitation will be held for Modine on Sunday, September 26th from 2-4 p.m. CT. Funeral will take place Monday, September 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers with Joel Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Roxanne Cemetery.

Modine was born on October 31, 1948 to the late Robert and Less Bishop Ozley. Modine is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Leonard Joel Price; sister, Marie Hurst; Elaine Davis, Betty Jo Folds, and Debra Smith. She is survived by her sons, Steven Price (Karen) and Mike Price (Kim); grandchildren, Michael Steven, Christopher Robin, Ashley Elaine, Chelsea, and Brooklyn Lindsey Price; great-grandchildren, Kacie, Dylan, and Ryan Price and Scarlet Rose Boehm; sisters, Faye Rutland and Peggy White; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

She especially loved her grandchildren and was family oriented. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m.
AL
Sep
27
Funeral
10:00a.m.
AL
Sep
27
Burial
Roxanne Cemetery
AL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Modine had a way about her that made life better. My condolences to her family especially her grandchildren.
Kendra Pippin
September 25, 2021
I knew modene when w i was young living in the country she was a sweet person
Deidre hornsby smith
Friend
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results