Montesha Tiese Fears "Tesha" Durrell
April 14, 1980 - October 5, 2021
Funeral service for Montesha Durrell, 41, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Ellis Full Gospel Church, 5267 Highway 80 West, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Apostle James Fears will officiate.
Mrs. Durrell, who passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 14, 1980, in Russell County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Jimmy Durrell of Opelika, AL; four children, Anthony Jackson of Auburn, AL, TyKel Durrell, JaCoree Durrell both of Opelika, AL and Ayana J. Rome of Columbus, GA; a grandson, Bomani Russell of Columbus, GA; parents, Curtis and Mary Fears of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Treandous Carlos (Lagrecia) Fears of Opelika, AL and Jametrius (Diana) Fears of Phenix City, AL; god-sister, Ashley Ezell of Seale, AL; grandmother, Jammie Mitchell of Russell County, AL; mother-in-law, Patricia (Bennie) Love of Auburn, AL; brother-in-law, Mario Durrell of Auburn, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, Jahvon's Team Members, St. Ellis Church Family and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 8, 2021.