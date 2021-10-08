I will always be eternally grateful for the time we share together. Your services to the Auburn University campus -College of Sciences and Math will truly be missed. You made my job so much easier, Jahvons´s took pride in their catering services and our students will truly miss your beautiful smile and personality. You helped so many people in the local area with your catering services. Whether it was weddings, Birthday celebrations or our repass dinners. Thank you for my mother´s beautiful and delicious repass catering services-My family thank you. Please give Moma a big hug from her children. My tears are flowing because I will truly miss our laughters and hard work that we shared. Jesus always has the final word, so Rest In Peace Martisha.

Robert and Janice Brown Work October 8, 2021