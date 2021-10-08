Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Montesha Tiese Fears "Tesha" Durrell
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Montesha Tiese Fears "Tesha" Durrell

April 14, 1980 - October 5, 2021

Funeral service for Montesha Durrell, 41, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Ellis Full Gospel Church, 5267 Highway 80 West, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Apostle James Fears will officiate.

Mrs. Durrell, who passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 14, 1980, in Russell County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, October 8, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Jimmy Durrell of Opelika, AL; four children, Anthony Jackson of Auburn, AL, TyKel Durrell, JaCoree Durrell both of Opelika, AL and Ayana J. Rome of Columbus, GA; a grandson, Bomani Russell of Columbus, GA; parents, Curtis and Mary Fears of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Treandous Carlos (Lagrecia) Fears of Opelika, AL and Jametrius (Diana) Fears of Phenix City, AL; god-sister, Ashley Ezell of Seale, AL; grandmother, Jammie Mitchell of Russell County, AL; mother-in-law, Patricia (Bennie) Love of Auburn, AL; brother-in-law, Mario Durrell of Auburn, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, Jahvon's Team Members, St. Ellis Church Family and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Ellis Full Gospel Church
5267 Highway 80 West, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSTI WORK WITH TEASH AND SHE ALWAYS HAD SMILE ON HER FACE KEEP ON SMILE YOU HOME NOW
LINDA AVEY
October 8, 2021
I will always be eternally grateful for the time we share together. Your services to the Auburn University campus -College of Sciences and Math will truly be missed. You made my job so much easier, Jahvons´s took pride in their catering services and our students will truly miss your beautiful smile and personality. You helped so many people in the local area with your catering services. Whether it was weddings, Birthday celebrations or our repass dinners. Thank you for my mother´s beautiful and delicious repass catering services-My family thank you. Please give Moma a big hug from her children. My tears are flowing because I will truly miss our laughters and hard work that we shared. Jesus always has the final word, so Rest In Peace Martisha.
Robert and Janice Brown
Work
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results