I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Gillespie. He & family were my parents neighbor for 30 years in Auburn. Gillespie´s were always so nice to us, being new to Auburn & the south! I remember Mr Gillespie always working in his yard. My daughter loved visiting next door picking blueberries off the vine with mr. Gillespie. My sincere condolences to Sharon, Jeff, Linda, Cathy and Mrs. Gillespie. My mother & Mr. Gillespie shared the same birthday.

Beth Weidner March 1, 2021