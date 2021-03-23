Myrlene Foreman GrayJanuary 13, 1931 - March 20, 2021On the morning of March 20, 2021, Myrlene Foreman Gray entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Mrs. Gray was born January 13, 1931 and celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year. She was a resident of Birmingham but lived most of her life in Opelika. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Opelika, where she served over the years as a church secretary, a teacher, and a visitor to elderly and homebound members. She even met her husband, Bill, at church, where they both were faithful singers in the choir. She and Bill became part owners of Davis Machine Works, where she worked alongside him as receptionist and bookkeeper. Each summer they generously shared with others from the bounty of their zinnias and vegetable garden. She relished having family and friends in their home and cooking special dishes for them.She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. "Bill" Gray, father and mother, Houston and Myrtle Foreman, brothers, Howard Foreman and Byron Foreman, and sister, Wendy Simmons.She is survived by her daughter, Jane Gray Sides (Keith); grandchildren, Katie Beaugez (Joe), Trey Sides and David Sides; and siblings, Elna Brown, Douglas Foreman (Patsy), Paity Wallace, Tim Foreman (June), Ted Foreman (Chrys) and Luther Foreman (Charlotte).Memorials may be sent to Restoration Academy, P.O. Box 30, Fairfield, AL 35064, or Alabama Baptist Children's Homes, Attn: Ministry Development, 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane Birmingham, AL 35216.A public viewing will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Opelika, AL. A graveside will be 2:00pm Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery, with visitation following the service in the cemetery. Mrs. Gray's brother Minister Luther Foreman will be officiating the service.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.