Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myrlene Foreman Gray
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Restoration Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Myrlene Foreman Gray

January 13, 1931 - March 20, 2021

On the morning of March 20, 2021, Myrlene Foreman Gray entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Gray was born January 13, 1931 and celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year. She was a resident of Birmingham but lived most of her life in Opelika. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Opelika, where she served over the years as a church secretary, a teacher, and a visitor to elderly and homebound members. She even met her husband, Bill, at church, where they both were faithful singers in the choir. She and Bill became part owners of Davis Machine Works, where she worked alongside him as receptionist and bookkeeper. Each summer they generously shared with others from the bounty of their zinnias and vegetable garden. She relished having family and friends in their home and cooking special dishes for them.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. "Bill" Gray, father and mother, Houston and Myrtle Foreman, brothers, Howard Foreman and Byron Foreman, and sister, Wendy Simmons.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Gray Sides (Keith); grandchildren, Katie Beaugez (Joe), Trey Sides and David Sides; and siblings, Elna Brown, Douglas Foreman (Patsy), Paity Wallace, Tim Foreman (June), Ted Foreman (Chrys) and Luther Foreman (Charlotte).

Memorials may be sent to Restoration Academy, P.O. Box 30, Fairfield, AL 35064, or Alabama Baptist Children's Homes, Attn: Ministry Development, 2681 Rocky Ridge Lane Birmingham, AL 35216.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Opelika, AL. A graveside will be 2:00pm Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery, with visitation following the service in the cemetery. Mrs. Gray's brother Minister Luther Foreman will be officiating the service.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Mar
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Jane,your mother was alwats the sweetesr customer I had. Remember her chocalate dipped strawberries she brought me at Xmas.I know you will miss her,& my prayers are with you all.
Hildreth Schwiening
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results