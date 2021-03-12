Nancy BrantleyMarch 25, 1949 - March 8, 2021Nancy Brantley of Opelika, Alabama passed away quietly with her son, Jason, and her daughter-in-law, Kristin Brantley, by her side on March 8, 2021 at 11:52 in the morning. She was 71 years old.Nancy was born to Robert and Lois Kendrick on March 25, 1949 and was raised in Opelika.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, of 50 years.Nancy is survived by her son, Jason (Kristin) and her grandchildren, Josh of Birmingham, and Jake, Addie and Peyton of Huntsville. She is also survived by Jack's family, Mary (Tony) Eder, Richard Brantley, Lisa (David) Tomlinson, Scott Chamblee, Toni Ashley and many nieces and nephews, as well as, her loving and cherished friends, Pat Gibson, Heather (Tommy) High, Kathy Spates, and April (Chris) Baker. Thank you for all of your love throughout the years and for sharing in Nancy's most cherished moments.Nancy worked at Auburn University, Diversified Products and Interport before retiring. She always felt that her greatest achievement was being a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Nancy was the sweetest, most caring person. She happily spent her life in service to her family and friends. Those closest to her would tell you that placing others first and making those around her shine was always what made her happy She had a knack for remembering important events in everyone's life and would call to wish them well or send a card on those days to join in the celebration.Visitation will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m.Graveside service will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Garden Hills Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Thad Endioctt officiating.