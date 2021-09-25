Nancy Carol "Big 6" Bynum
March 14, 1957 - September 20, 2021
Graveside service for Nancy Bynum, 64, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2000 South Uniroyal Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Dr. George C. McCulloh, Pastor and Bishop Larry Torbert, Eulogist.
Mrs. Bynum, who passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, was born March 14, 1957, in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory:husband, Isiah Kyles of Loachapoka, AL; three children, Terrance (Doris) Bynum of Beauregard, AL, Brandy (Tony) Bynum Milford of Opelika, AL and Vesta Bynum of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren, LaMerius (India) Bynum, Essence Collins both of Opelika, AL, Kareesa (Carnillious) Tables of Loachapoka, AL, Tyesha Hart (Shane Willbanks), Adrion J. Lowe both of Beauregard, AL, Tonisha Carr and Tenasyne Milford both of Opelika, AL; eleven great grandchildren, Trevion Tables, Talayah Tables, Kamorah Palm, Ariel Palm, Caden Brown, Gabbi Brown, Codie Brown, Skylar Milford, Kyzia Collier, Jasmyn Pitts and Trentavius Pitts; one sister, Sherrell Bynum (Marshall Reese) of Beauregard, AL; one brother, Victor Bynum of Birmingham, AL; six aunts, Barbara Bynum of Phenix City, AL, Mary Alice Bynum, Doris (Rev. Amos) Bryant, Charlie Mae Banks, Fannie Nelms, and Minnie Harris all of Opelika, AL; two nephews, DaMarcus (Dena) France of Auburn, AL and Antonio France of Opelika, AL; three nieces, Marquita Bynum of Opelika, AL, Cierra Slaughter (Michael Bryant) and Nichelle Williams both of Auburn, AL; a special great niece, Wynter Bryant; a special great nephew, Noah Martin; a special friend, Miranda Core Heard of Birmingham, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 25, 2021.