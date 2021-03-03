Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Hartman
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Nancy Hartman

November 11, 1949 - March 1, 2021

Nancy Karon Sizemore Hartman, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on March 1, 2021. She was born in Auburn, AL to the late E.L. and Grace McGuire Sizemore.

Mrs. Hartman is survived by her husband, Thomas Bernard Hartman; son, Thomas Corder Hartman; sisters, Bonnie Belynda Sizemore, Pamela Renee Sizemore Flournoy (Ronnie), and Gatie Tawana Sizemore Chateau (J.J.); and her nephews and great-nieces.

Mrs. Hartman was a 1972 graduate of Auburn University. She loved sewing and machine embroidering. She also enjoyed bird watching, sitting by her pool and koi pond, and studying genealogy.

No services are scheduled at this time.

An online guestbook is available for the Hartman family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel

(615) 893-5151
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I. Loved Nancy and I know she is happy in Heaven with. Jesus and her Mom, Jason and others she loved. Praying for her family
Sandra Page
Friend
March 4, 2021
On te regrettera beaucoup. Ta longue souffrance est maintenant terminée mais on pensera à toi pour toujours.
JJ CHATEAU
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debi Landreau
Friend
March 3, 2021
My prayers are with Nancy's family, my memories are so special of Nancy and her sisters growing up in Little Texas next door, across the fence. I was so sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. Love to all of you. Becky Smith Gregory.
Rebecca Gregory
Friend
March 3, 2021
Nancy was always so bright and cheerful. She loved to share her passion of sewing and embroidery. She will be missed. I always enjoyed talking to her at the sewing shop. War Eagle Nancy from a fellow Auburn grad (class of ‘94).
Sabrina Salcedo
Friend
March 3, 2021
Nancy we will surely miss you and your smile.
Fred and Karen Rouse
Friend
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! Nancy was so quick to offer a smile and assistance at Midsouth Sewing. Wonderful lady! Prayers for the family!
Gaye Scott
Neighbor
March 3, 2021
A good friend with a sparkling personality, she will be missed.
Kim Faulkner
Friend
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results