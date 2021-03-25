Menu
Nancy P. McKemie
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Nancy P. McKemie

June 2, 1944 - March 22, 2021

Nancy P. McKemie of Opelika was born in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Morgan and Willie Poolos on June 2, 1944 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 22, 2021. She was 76 years old.

Nancy was a long time member of the VFW, and was a beloved Mom and Maw-Maw.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Virgil McKemie; brother, Emmett Poolos.

Nancy is survived by her children, Tanya Norris, Rhonda Ann McKemie, and Tara McKemie; grandchildren, Leighann Sims (Joshua), Jessie Morgan McKemie, and Justin Robert McKemie; great grandchild, Amia Faith Sims; sister, Patricia Davis; brother, Edward Poolos (Georgianna), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and close friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Graveside service will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Drue Tubbs officiating.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Mar
27
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery
AL
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Rest In Peace Nancy
Vivian Lee
Friend
March 26, 2021
Vivian Lee
March 26, 2021
To the family many prayers. May you each find comfort in our Heavenly Father. Nancy was a special lady and such a blessing to me! She made some mean peanut brittle!
Tina Louise
March 25, 2021
I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one.I know she will be missed by all her precious family members. You can all take comfort in knowing that she has her wings now and is soaring with our savior.may god bless each and everyone of you .
Brenda Sims
March 25, 2021
