Nancy P. McKemieJune 2, 1944 - March 22, 2021Nancy P. McKemie of Opelika was born in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Morgan and Willie Poolos on June 2, 1944 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 22, 2021. She was 76 years old.Nancy was a long time member of the VFW, and was a beloved Mom and Maw-Maw.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Virgil McKemie; brother, Emmett Poolos.Nancy is survived by her children, Tanya Norris, Rhonda Ann McKemie, and Tara McKemie; grandchildren, Leighann Sims (Joshua), Jessie Morgan McKemie, and Justin Robert McKemie; great grandchild, Amia Faith Sims; sister, Patricia Davis; brother, Edward Poolos (Georgianna), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and close friends.Visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.Graveside service will follow at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Drue Tubbs officiating.