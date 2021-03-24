Menu
Nancy Wren Waller
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Opelika High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Nancy Wren Waller (Dixon)

July 20, 1946 - March 13, 2021

Nancy Wren Waller (Dixon), 74, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease, peacefully passed away at home with her family at her side to her eternal home in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Nancy was born in Lee County, AL on July 20, 1946. She was a graduate of Opelika High School class of 1964. She retired from the Lee County Appraisal Department in 2009.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, exercising and going on road trips. Her caring compassion, quick, sharp wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father John Otis Dixon and her mother Lillian Garner Dixon; sister Rita Joe King; and brother Billy Wayne Dixon.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Daniel: daughter, Dana Lynn Cruz and son-in-law Eloy; son, Daniel Scott Waller and daughter-in-law Marie; grandchildren, Taylor Brooke "River" Waller, Ashley Lauren Waller and Haley Victoria Waller; her beloved poodle, Itsy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will honor her memory with a celebration of her life at a date to be specified later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the compassionate care given by Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 24, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.