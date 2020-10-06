Menu
Nobie Law Williams Ledbetter
December 15, 1930 - October 3, 2020

Nobie Law Williams Ledbetter, 89, passed away in Athens, TN, on October 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Little Texas Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. She was preceded in death by her husbands John Byron Williams and Roy Clifford Ledbetter, Sr., her parents John Law and Lena Mae Wadsworth Law, and her brother Frank and his wife Mary Alice Law. She is survived by her cousin Anna Faye (Walter) Haggit and their two children Rusty (Nancy) Haggit and Sandy (Bill) Boettner, their children Katie (Joey) Quimby and Jarod Boettner, and her niece Betty Law (Joey) Morgan.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Corbitts Funeral Home
