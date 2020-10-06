Nobie Law Williams LedbetterDecember 15, 1930 - October 3, 2020Nobie Law Williams Ledbetter, 89, passed away in Athens, TN, on October 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Little Texas Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. She was preceded in death by her husbands John Byron Williams and Roy Clifford Ledbetter, Sr., her parents John Law and Lena Mae Wadsworth Law, and her brother Frank and his wife Mary Alice Law. She is survived by her cousin Anna Faye (Walter) Haggit and their two children Rusty (Nancy) Haggit and Sandy (Bill) Boettner, their children Katie (Joey) Quimby and Jarod Boettner, and her niece Betty Law (Joey) Morgan.