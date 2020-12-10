Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma O. Coxwell
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Norma O. Coxwell

May 23, 1940 - December 8, 2020

Norma O. Coxwell, of Opelika, was born to the late Wilber Edward and Ada Ruth Orem in Maryland on May 23, 1940 and passed away on December 8, 2020. She was 80 years old.

She was a proud member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. She was very proud of her service in the Marine Corps, and always enjoyed telling others about her time in the service.

She is survived by her husband, Willie Coxwell; daughters, sons, grandchildren, and sister.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 1:00 until 1:45 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Dec
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.