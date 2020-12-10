Norma O. CoxwellMay 23, 1940 - December 8, 2020Norma O. Coxwell, of Opelika, was born to the late Wilber Edward and Ada Ruth Orem in Maryland on May 23, 1940 and passed away on December 8, 2020. She was 80 years old.She was a proud member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. She was very proud of her service in the Marine Corps, and always enjoyed telling others about her time in the service.She is survived by her husband, Willie Coxwell; daughters, sons, grandchildren, and sister.Visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 1:00 until 1:45 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.