Infant Novah Aaliyah Welch
2020 - 2021
BORN
2020
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Infant Novah Aaliyah Welch

August 31, 2020 - March 2, 2021

Graveside service for Novah Welch, 6 months, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36801, Reverend Walter Jones will officiate.

Infant Welch, who passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born August 31, 2020 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Infant Welch will be Tues., March 9, 2021, from 3:00pm – 5:00pm.

Novah is the daughter of Deonta Welch and Portia Winchester.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God watch over your angel and grant you peace in your time of need...our condolences and prayers to the family
Bell Family
March 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Please accept my condolences for your loss.
Phyllis Stephens Reese
March 10, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family. I am praying for strength and comfort to each and everyone on you.
Marquetta Oliver Randall
March 9, 2021
