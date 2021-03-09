Infant Novah Aaliyah Welch
August 31, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Graveside service for Novah Welch, 6 months, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36801, Reverend Walter Jones will officiate.
Infant Welch, who passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born August 31, 2020 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Infant Welch will be Tues., March 9, 2021, from 3:00pm – 5:00pm.
Novah is the daughter of Deonta Welch and Portia Winchester.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 9, 2021.