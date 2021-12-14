Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ocie Coulter, Jr.
October 26, 1946 - December 12, 2021
Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ocie Coulter, Jr., age 75, of Cusseta, Alabama passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. He was born in Langdale, Alabama on October 26, 1946, to the late Ocie Heflen Coulter and Velma Europa Nichols Coulter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jeffery Coulter and Haggar Coulter; son, Christopher Brian Coulter; grandson, David Scott Coulter.
He and his wife, Frances, attended Beulah Baptist Church. Ret. Chief Petty Officer Ocie Coulter, Jr. enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served our nation for 27 years until his retirement. He served in the Vietnam War and was an Aviation Boatswain's Mate who trained in Aircraft Handling (ABH), ensuring smooth launches and recovery operations by carefully directing the movement of all aircraft. He was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Fourth Navy Good Conduct Award, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the Vietnam Service Medal.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping, yardwork and Alabama football. He is survived by his wife, Frances Coulter; sister, Virginia Elliott (Donald); brother, Darrel Coulter; son, Kevin Coulter (Heather); grandchildren, Harrison Coulter and Abbi Coulter, Madison Coulter and Kenzie; grandchildren, Kelsey Tyree and Michael Tyree, III, Theron Coulter, Kimberly Coulter; son, David Coulter (Sandi); grandchildren, Savannah Coulter; son, Jason Coulter; daughter, Alesha Coulter; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be Kevin Coulter, David Coulter, Jason Coulter, Harrison Coulter, Cannon Sloan, Winston Clayton. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Coulter and David Scott Coulter.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 2:00P.M. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel with interment following in Johnson Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Mitchell Smith officiating. His family will be receiving friends Tuesday evening 6:00P.M. EST until 8:00P.M. EST. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in the memory of David Scott Coulter to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, JDRF - Type 1 Diabetes Research Funding and Advocacy, National Director of Planned Giving, JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com
to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory of Ocie, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 14, 2021.