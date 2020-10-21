Octavious Jermaine "Tae" Byrd
July 13, 1997 - October 14, 2020
Graveside service for Octavious "Tae" Byrd, 23, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 11367 Red Road, Auburn, AL 36830, Overseer Calvin Daniel will officiate.
Mr. Bryd, who passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born July 13, 1997 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Byrd will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Survivors include: parents, Reginald and Coffee Gilmore Byrd of Opelika, AL; maternal grandparents, Willie Fred Gilmore, Sr. of Tuskegee, AL and Sadie Gilmore of Auburn, AL; paternal grandparents, Bubba Byrd of Union Springs, AL and Dorothy Denise Jackson of Atlanta, GA; three aunts, Hattie Gilmore of Opelika, AL, Delores Holifield (David Pitts) of Auburn, AL and Kisse (Dieudonne) Cebea of Tuskegee, AL; five uncles, Willie Fred Gilmore, Jr. of Tuskegee, AL, Willie Bernard Gilmore, DeAndre Gilmore both of Auburn, AL, Willie D. Gilmore of Opelika, AL and Antonio (Kimberly) Jackson of Fayetteville, NC; a host of special cousins, work family and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 21, 2020.