Odell Heard Jennings
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Mrs. Odell Heard Jennings

March 30, 1931 - February 19, 2021

Mrs. Odell Heard Jennings, 89, of Dadeville died Friday, February 19, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery, AL. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. George Pulliam officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, February 26, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Jennings is survived by one devoted daughter: Betty (Hubert) Motley, Camp Hill; two sons: James Jennings, Dadeville and Thomas Jennings, Ohio; one sister: Estella (Lamoris) Heard, Camp Hill; six grandsons, one graddaughter and two great grandchildren; special friends: Betty Jean Heard, Dadeville and Sister Dangleo, Opelika and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vines Funeral Home
AL
Feb
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery
Dadeville, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, I wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the the support and courage need.
February 26, 2021
