Mrs. Odell Heard Jennings
March 30, 1931 - February 19, 2021
Mrs. Odell Heard Jennings, 89, of Dadeville died Friday, February 19, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery, AL. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. George Pulliam officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, February 26, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).
Mrs. Jennings is survived by one devoted daughter: Betty (Hubert) Motley, Camp Hill; two sons: James Jennings, Dadeville and Thomas Jennings, Ohio; one sister: Estella (Lamoris) Heard, Camp Hill; six grandsons, one graddaughter and two great grandchildren; special friends: Betty Jean Heard, Dadeville and Sister Dangleo, Opelika and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.