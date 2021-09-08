Omer Larry RobinsonNovember 6, 1947 - July 26, 2021Omer Larry Robinson passed peacefully on July 26th, 2021 at the age of 73. Larry was born on November 6th, 1947 to Clyde and Fannie Robinson in Loxley, Alabama. He attended Robertsdale High School where he played football and was known for his humor and charisma. It was there he met his future wife, and high school sweetheart, Kathryn Casteel. After graduation, he went on to voluntarily enlist in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Electrician, eventually earning the rank of Sergeant. He served 3 ½ years and then attended The University of South Alabama, earning a B.S. in Business Administration and Finance. During this time, Larry and Kathy were married on October 3rd, 1970. He worked in banking for 10 years before settling into what would be his lifetime job at Alfa Insurance for the next 25 years. At Alfa, Larry received multiple awards and commendations throughout his career, including "Agent of the Year" in 1986. Larry and Kathy adopted two children, Marandy and Cody, in 1984 and 1985. Throughout his life thereon, Larry served diligently at First Baptist Church of Robertsdale as a deacon, teacher and on numerous boards and committees for the next 34 years. He also served on two mission trips with his church to Moldova and Costa Rica. After he retired from Alfa Insurance in 2005, he served two years as the Chaplain of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Department. In 2011, Larry and Kathy moved to Opelika, Alabama to be closer to their children and grandchildren and enjoy retirement. Throughout his life, Larry led a life of honor and love. He touched many lives through his personal testimony of Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed vacationing with his family to over a dozen countries.Larry's passing was preceded by his parents Clyde and Fannie Robinson as well as his brother, Zemri Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Robinson; his two children, Marandy Crawford (David) and Cody Robinson (Renate); as well as his brother Jerry Robinson, and his sister Pat Shore. Larry had 4 grandchildren that he loved dearly; Jason, Will, Kaitlyn, and Asher.A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Opelika in the Parlor on September 10th, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry's memory be given directly to the First Baptist Church of Robertsdale.