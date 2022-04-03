Opal HowardGraveside service for Mrs. Opal Howard, 89, of Salem, AL will be held at 1:30 pm (cst) Monday, April 4, 2022 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, AL.Mrs. Howard passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Allen. Mrs. Howard was one of Jehovah's Witness.She is survived by: a daughter, Judy (Jesse) Brooks; a grandson, Jeremy (Mia) Brooks; a granddaughter, Regan Brooks; a great granddaughter, Journey Brooks; four sisters, Marva Little, Mary Hubbard, Jean Mitchell and Elaine Russell; three brothers, Carl Allen, Richard Allen and Howard Allen, Jr.; as well as a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.