Patricia Ann Hunter Allen
February 7, 1959 - March 28, 2022
Graveside service for Patricia Allen, 63, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate.
Mrs. Allen, who passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born February 7, 1959 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Jerry Allen of Opelika, AL; two children, Eric Nelms of Auburn, AL and Demetrum "Man" Nelms (Coretta Hodge) of Opelika, AL; daughter-in-law, April Pitts Nelms of Auburn, AL; fourteen grandchildren, Shanericca Nelms, Eric Nelms, Jr., Ja'Dylan Nelms, E'nyviah Nelms, Shakera Nelms, Kontavious Morgan, Demetrum Nelms, Jr. Destini Nelms, Demetria Nelms, Nyah Nelms, Zia Armstrong, Jameisha Nelms, Antonio Fearon, Jolitian Pitts; two sisters, Dianne Hunter and Carolyn Hunter both of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Marshall Drake of Montgomery, AL, Jessie (Dorothy) Drake and Edward Lee (Annie) Hunter both of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Ruby Drake of Opelika, AL; two special friends, Patty Gibson and Lekeia Carter-Johnson both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.