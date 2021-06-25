Patricia Turk Ray
July 27, 1952 - June 20, 2021
Funeral service for Patricia Turk Ray, 68, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Mrs. Ray, who passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Lafayette Nursing Home in Lafayette, AL, was born July 27, 1952, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Ray will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Memories of her life will be forever cherished by: two children, Calvin Dwight (Tabitha) Ray and Gary Ray of Auburn, AL; five grandchildren, Gabriel Ray, Jireh Ray, Zoe Ray, Elias Ray all of Auburn, AL and Autumn Ray of Chesterfield, VA; one sister, Jeanette Turk of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Alexander "Bill" Ogletree, Ricky Turk both of Syracuse, NY, Joe (Cheryl) Turk and Tommy Turk both of Loachapoka, AL; one uncle, Albert Willis, Jr. of Long Island, NY, a best friend, Gloria Harper of Opelika, AL, a special friend, Jessie Dowdell of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 25, 2021.