Patricia Turk Ray
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Patricia Turk Ray

July 27, 1952 - June 20, 2021

Funeral service for Patricia Turk Ray, 68, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.

Mrs. Ray, who passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Lafayette Nursing Home in Lafayette, AL, was born July 27, 1952, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Ray will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Memories of her life will be forever cherished by: two children, Calvin Dwight (Tabitha) Ray and Gary Ray of Auburn, AL; five grandchildren, Gabriel Ray, Jireh Ray, Zoe Ray, Elias Ray all of Auburn, AL and Autumn Ray of Chesterfield, VA; one sister, Jeanette Turk of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Alexander "Bill" Ogletree, Ricky Turk both of Syracuse, NY, Joe (Cheryl) Turk and Tommy Turk both of Loachapoka, AL; one uncle, Albert Willis, Jr. of Long Island, NY, a best friend, Gloria Harper of Opelika, AL, a special friend, Jessie Dowdell of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Jun
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Sorry for the loss of your love one. May God give you all comfort, strength and understanding during this difficult time. Condolences from the Paradise family to yours.
Angela Hill
June 25, 2021
"Extending our deepest sympathy to you during this time. Our prayers and blessings are with you."
Phyllis Stephens Reese & Family
Other
June 25, 2021
Rest in peace our sweet Mrs. Ray. We will remember you always. Love from your King Head Start Family!
Deborah Chism
Work
June 25, 2021
