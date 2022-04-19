Patricia Evelyn SmithDecember 11, 1949 - April 15, 2022Patricia Evelyn Smith, age 72, of Opelika, AL, passed away Friday, 15 April 2022, at Bethany House.She was born in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Sydney Lanier High School (1968), Montgomery, AL. She was the daughter of CAPT Allie Willis Callan Jr., USN (Retired) and Emily Sue Callan. She retired from Auburn University after 28 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Auburn football and anything with nature. She had a deep passion for butterflies, birds, and flowers. Her family will remember her spirit for life, laughter, music, and dancing.Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harold Smith.Mrs. Smith is survived by her three children: Jennifer Suzanne Sweeney, Jeannine Morton-Brown (Tyler), and Michelle Rhodes Thompson (Billy); three grandchildren: Amanda Rhodes Kennedy (Eric), Jay William Thompson, and Hunter Heath Morton; and great granddaughter, Jenna Rhodes Kennedy.Visitation will be held at Fredrick-Dean Funeral Home on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.Following the visitation, a private service will be held for family members at a later date.