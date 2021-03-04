Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patsy Bolt Muncaster
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Patsy Bolt Muncaster

July 14, 1950 - February 12, 2021

Patsy Bolt Muncaster passed away February 12, 2021 in hospice surrounded by family in Madison, Alabama after a short diagnosis of leukemia.

Patsy was born July 14, 1950. She graduated from Valley High School in 1968 and then from Auburn University with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Living in Auburn, Alabama for the majority of her life, she affectionately considered it home. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that always made family a priority. Her love of dogs was inspirational and her boisterous laugh and outgoing personality will be greatly missed.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Marie Bolt, of Valley, Alabama.

She was survived by her daughters, Ashley Brown (Mark Brown), Amy Boz (Andre Boz), Whitney Anderson (Cory Anderson) and Courtney Lighthall (Tim Lighthall); grandchildren, Dorothy Brown, Gabriel Boz, Hayden Anderson, Landon Anderson, Brooklyn Anderson, and Killian Lighthall.

A Memorial service will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church Saturday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. cst with Rev. Charles Cummings officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue of Alpharetta, Georgia (https://angelsrescue.org/donatenow/).

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Auburn United Methodist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm so sad to hear that Patsy has passed. She worked with me in the Theatre Department at Auburn University. She was sweet and kind and such a devoted mother. I am so sorry for your loss.
Laura Thudium Zieglowsky
March 7, 2021
My heart is saddened by the loss of Patsy. We knew each other at Auburn and later reconnected when we found ourselves in childbirth classes together at EAMC back in 1978. Patsy was a true joy and will be missed greatly by all who knew her! Vondalyn Hall
Vondalyn hall
March 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Pasty was a wonderful sweet and beautiful person with a great personality.
Carol Hill
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results