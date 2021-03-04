Patsy Bolt Muncaster
July 14, 1950 - February 12, 2021
Patsy Bolt Muncaster passed away February 12, 2021 in hospice surrounded by family in Madison, Alabama after a short diagnosis of leukemia.
Patsy was born July 14, 1950. She graduated from Valley High School in 1968 and then from Auburn University with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Living in Auburn, Alabama for the majority of her life, she affectionately considered it home. She was a devoted mother and grandmother that always made family a priority. Her love of dogs was inspirational and her boisterous laugh and outgoing personality will be greatly missed.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Marie Bolt, of Valley, Alabama.
She was survived by her daughters, Ashley Brown (Mark Brown), Amy Boz (Andre Boz), Whitney Anderson (Cory Anderson) and Courtney Lighthall (Tim Lighthall); grandchildren, Dorothy Brown, Gabriel Boz, Hayden Anderson, Landon Anderson, Brooklyn Anderson, and Killian Lighthall.
A Memorial service will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church Saturday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. cst with Rev. Charles Cummings officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue of Alpharetta, Georgia (https://angelsrescue.org/donatenow/
).
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 4, 2021.