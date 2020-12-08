Menu
Patsy Ann Smithers
FUNERAL HOME
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL
Patsy Ann Smithers

Patsy Ann Smithers, 81, of Notasulga, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Notasulga Memory Gardens at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Corbitt's Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Smithers was preceded in death by her children Alvin Harrison, Sherri Dunbar, Billie Jo Harrison, and her husband Bobby Smithers.

She is survived by her daughter Patsy Richardson; her son Jeremy (Heather) Dunbar; her daughter Denise Pilato; her grandchildren Felicia (Deterrez) Cooper, Erik Richardson, Cory Harrison, Trysta Dunbar, Dustin Dunbar, and Emersyn Dunbar; her brother Jerry (Donna) Goodson; and her best friend Martha Jean Plant. She loved spending time crocheting and spending time with her family.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Corbitt's Funeral Home
205 N. Maple St., Tuskegee, AL
Corbitts Funeral Home
