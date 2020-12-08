Patsy Ann SmithersPatsy Ann Smithers, 81, of Notasulga, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Notasulga Memory Gardens at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Corbitt's Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Smithers was preceded in death by her children Alvin Harrison, Sherri Dunbar, Billie Jo Harrison, and her husband Bobby Smithers.She is survived by her daughter Patsy Richardson; her son Jeremy (Heather) Dunbar; her daughter Denise Pilato; her grandchildren Felicia (Deterrez) Cooper, Erik Richardson, Cory Harrison, Trysta Dunbar, Dustin Dunbar, and Emersyn Dunbar; her brother Jerry (Donna) Goodson; and her best friend Martha Jean Plant. She loved spending time crocheting and spending time with her family.