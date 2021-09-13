Menu
Paul Roland Jones
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Mr. Paul (PJ) Roland Jones

October 30, 1948 - September 7, 2021

Mr. Paul (PJ) Roland Jones, 72, of Lanett, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his residence. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines officiating. Viewing the remains and visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m (CST) until the funeral hour. Interment will be in Marseilles Cemetery, West Point.

Mr. Jones received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy and was preceded in death by his wife, Particia Traylor Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his son: Darren (Jessie) Jones, Houston TX; two daughters, Tomeka Askew and Chiquita Williams, both of Fremont, CA; one brother: Henry (Doris) Jones, Jr., Jacksonville, NC; two sisters: Cora (Irving) Simon, Cypress, TX and Bertha Jones, Baton Rouge, LA; five sisters-in-law: Frances Traylor, Las Vegas, NV, Barbara Traylor, Valley, Brenda (Walter) Reid, Stone Mountain, GA, Barbara Jiles Traylor, Lanett; and Marion (Howard) Graham, Jacksonville, NC; two brothers-in-law: Beauford (Mavis) Traylor, Lanett and Robert Marshall, Jacksonville, NC; six grandchildren and one great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW, Lafayette, AL
Sep
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW, Lafayette, AL
