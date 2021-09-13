Paul Sartain PowersJuly 12, 1931 - September 10, 2021Paul Sartain Powers, Sr. died at his home in Opelika, Alabama on September 10, 2021 at the age of 90. Born in Red Bay, Alabama on July 12, 1931, Mr. Powers graduated from the local high school in 1949 and then Auburn University in 1954. While at Auburn, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta and the ROTC. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1956, followed by the Naval Reserves. While stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, he met his wife of 65 years Carol June King at a wedding; they married on April, 29, 1956.The couple moved their family to Opelika, Alabama in 1972 to open a box plant. In later years, Mr. Powers enjoyed working in real estate. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Opelika for decades, where he served in many church leadership roles. He was also a longtime member of the Rotary Club and served as President twice.Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his sister Jan Powers Correll and brother-in-law Ray Correll; his parents, Robert Clyde and Pearl Jane Sartain Powers. Mr. Powers is survived by his wife Carol June King Powers; his five children: Mara Lindsey Powers McKay (Hays), Beth VanTuyle Powers Barks (Allen), Paul "Bo" Sartain Powers, Jr. (Janet), Gretchen Powers Hood (Kenny), and Rory Stutzman Powers; eight grandchildren: Hays "Trey" McKay, III (Abby), Mary Carol Barks Howell (Chris), James Hopson Barks, Holland Elizabeth Powers Daniel (Taylor), Paul "Tripp" Sartain Powers, III (Kayla), Lindsey June McKay Snellgrove (Quinton), and Turner Stutzman Powers; and two great-grandchildren: Lilly Grant McKay and Tanner Grace Daniel.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Food Bank of East Alabama. Visitation will be held Monday, September 13th at 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Opelika, Alabama. The family requests all attendees where a proper face mask.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.