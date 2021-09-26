Rear Admiral Paul M. Robinson, USN (RET.)November 27, 1943 - September 16, 2021Rear Admiral Paul M. Robinson, age 77, passed away on September 16, 2021 from complications of Parkinson's disease.Paul was born in Sewanee, TN to Paul B. Robinson and Vera (Judd) Robinson. He graduated high school from Marion Military Institute. He is a 1965 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. While there he excelled as a varsity gymnast and member of the Academy Glee Club. He is fondly remembered for his beautiful solo tenor voice and his singing of hymns at Fellowship events.Paul's naval career reflected an enduring and consistent dedication to the Navy for more than thirty-three years. Whether in shore assignments or in the fleet he loved his service to this country and the opportunity for challenging assignments and to meet so many fine people along the way. He earned a reputation for making tough jobs look easy and was recognized for his creative and innovative approach for developing solutions. He always gave the credit to others believing in the ability of people to excel with the means and the support to do so. In 1996, Paul became the Vice Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command culminating many years of leadership and distinguished, decorated service. Following his retirement in 1998, he served executive positions at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, MS and as a consultant to BAE Ship Systems, Mobile, AL. Paul had a lifetime of accomplishments. The greatest of which was accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.Paul loved to combine his work with volunteer efforts. He served as a Trustee on the Board of Advisors, Marion Military Institute, was Past President of the Mobile Council of the U.S. Navy League and has been an active member of the Auburn United Methodist Church. In earlier years, he established a soccer program at a new duty station so his sons could play and coached the local children. He directed both a youth church choir and an adult choir and sang in the Auburn United Methodist Church choir until his illness prevented him from continuing.His participation in the choir brought him great joy and many friendships.Paul will be lovingly remembered for his engaging charm, his wonderful smile, his kind spirit and great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 36 years, Jeanne; brother, Joe (Dot), children, Matt (Leslie), David (Heather) and Sarah (Cullen). He was "Cappy" to grandchildren Sadie, Ella, Warren, Mary, Jack and Emily. He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He was a loyal friend and a fine person.Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Charlotte and brothers, John and David.Services will be held at the Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn, AL on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium.Memorial donations in memory of Paul may be made to Marion Military Institute or Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn, AL.