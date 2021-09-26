Menu
Rear Admiral Paul M Robinson USN (RET.)
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Rear Admiral Paul M. Robinson, USN (RET.)

November 27, 1943 - September 16, 2021

Rear Admiral Paul M. Robinson, age 77, passed away on September 16, 2021 from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Paul was born in Sewanee, TN to Paul B. Robinson and Vera (Judd) Robinson. He graduated high school from Marion Military Institute. He is a 1965 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. While there he excelled as a varsity gymnast and member of the Academy Glee Club. He is fondly remembered for his beautiful solo tenor voice and his singing of hymns at Fellowship events.

Paul's naval career reflected an enduring and consistent dedication to the Navy for more than thirty-three years. Whether in shore assignments or in the fleet he loved his service to this country and the opportunity for challenging assignments and to meet so many fine people along the way. He earned a reputation for making tough jobs look easy and was recognized for his creative and innovative approach for developing solutions. He always gave the credit to others believing in the ability of people to excel with the means and the support to do so. In 1996, Paul became the Vice Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command culminating many years of leadership and distinguished, decorated service. Following his retirement in 1998, he served executive positions at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, MS and as a consultant to BAE Ship Systems, Mobile, AL. Paul had a lifetime of accomplishments. The greatest of which was accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Paul loved to combine his work with volunteer efforts. He served as a Trustee on the Board of Advisors, Marion Military Institute, was Past President of the Mobile Council of the U.S. Navy League and has been an active member of the Auburn United Methodist Church. In earlier years, he established a soccer program at a new duty station so his sons could play and coached the local children. He directed both a youth church choir and an adult choir and sang in the Auburn United Methodist Church choir until his illness prevented him from continuing.

His participation in the choir brought him great joy and many friendships.

Paul will be lovingly remembered for his engaging charm, his wonderful smile, his kind spirit and great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 36 years, Jeanne; brother, Joe (Dot), children, Matt (Leslie), David (Heather) and Sarah (Cullen). He was "Cappy" to grandchildren Sadie, Ella, Warren, Mary, Jack and Emily. He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He was a loyal friend and a fine person.

Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Charlotte and brothers, John and David.

Services will be held at the Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn, AL on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium.

Memorial donations in memory of Paul may be made to Marion Military Institute or Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn, AL.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Auburn United Methodist Church
Auburn, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
PAUL ROBINSON was CO at SUP SHIP STURGEON BAY WISCONSIN from 1981to 1985. He was a friendly person and great to have as CO. I worked at RESIDENT INSPECTION OFFICE in MARINETTE, WISCONSIN. I met him again in PASCAGOULA,MS. when I worked for SUP SHIP PASCAGOULA and he was working for INGALLS in management. What a great GODLY and humble man.
DON KUMPUNEN
March 11, 2022
My deepest condolences. He was part of the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) team that has been one of the Navy's great success stories
Rob Jobrack
Work
October 20, 2021
Working with and learning from Paul Robinson was one of the best experiences of my work life. I greatly admired his knowledge and professionalism. I especially admired his ability to connect with everyone that he came in contact with and his great love of family. My sincere condolences to his family.
Lucy Thomson former employee and friend at SUPSHIPBath
Other
October 17, 2021
This is a tragic loss of a true officer and gentleman in the finest sense of the phrase. I was merely another plebe when we met at choir and glee club functions, but over the years our careers brought us together in other duties. I always looked up to him as a role model and leader. God bless Paul.
Joe Lee Frank
Work
October 12, 2021
We were a year apart at the Naval Academy and I remember Paul was a very promising midshipman and his potential was evident. That he achieve flag rank is testimony to his character and leadership. We in USNA 7th Company class of 1964 send our condolences.
Ricky Morris
School
October 7, 2021
Kathy and I were so sorry to learn of Paul's passing, our prayers are with you Jeanne and the rest of the family in this most heart breaking time. From the first time we met Paul we knew we were in the presence of a great patriot, an astute student of U.S, Navy combat ships, great leader and most of all a friend. Having worked with Paul until his retirement from Ingalls Shipbuilding, his ability to relate to everyone in our work force and to bring his knowledge, sense of humor and friendly attitude to Ingalls after his retirement from the U.S. Navy made our company stronger. Paul, you now have fair winds and following seas for ever more. Rest In Peace Paul. Kathy and Dave Wright
Dave and Kathy Wright
Friend
September 29, 2021
I am saddened to learn about the passing of RADM Robinson, USN(R). Y´all have my sympathy.
Ernie Fite
Friend
September 29, 2021
I worked with Paul when he was Chief Engineer at Supship Pascagoula. He was a very great person and liked by everyone. He set a great example for all. His leadership helped everyone to do the best for Navy and Country. The world has lost a great man, but Paul has just got his greatest promotion. I will be praying for his family. Very Respectful. George McIntosh
George McIntosh
Work
September 24, 2021
You were always my friend, may God always take care of you. You will be solely missed my "Friend ".
Teno Henderson
September 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Pablo.
Phil
Friend
September 24, 2021
my favorite memory of paul is being able to tell friends that we had an admiral of the navy help dock our waterski boat at crescent lake wisconsin!
myron Zoborowski
Family
September 24, 2021
What a fine career. Classmate at UMS.
Billy Myers
School
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results