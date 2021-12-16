Peggy Lewis ClarkAugust 23, 1949 - December 15, 2021Peggy Lewis Clark, 72 of Opelika, passed away December 15, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Clark was born August 23, 1949 to James and Peggy Lewis. A memorial service will be at 5:00pm, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Solstice Club House, 1960 Solstice Circle, Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 4:00pm.Mrs. Clark is survived by her children: Sheryle May (Bill), Patricia Clark Sims, Curtis Haralson, Randy Lewis Clark (April), Dwight Jay Clark (Susanne); ten grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jackie Lewis (Bonita), and Kathryn Lewis.She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight J. Clark.Mrs. Clark was a native of Lee County where she has lived all of her life and was retired from Burke's Outlet.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.