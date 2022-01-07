Phelix Andre "Dre" Lockhart, II
October 25, 1996 - January 1, 2022
Graveside service for Phelix Lockhart, 25, of Lafayette, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, 402 B Street, Lafayette, AL 36862, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate.
Mr. Lockhart, who passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL, was born October 25, 1996, in Jefferson County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Toni (David) Ford of Pooler, GA; father, Richard (Tametria Vantrice) Heard of Alexander City, AL; devoted companion, Alexis Holloway of Lafayette, AL and her four daughters, Kamiyah Busby, Taelor Bell, Skylen Mackey and Kyndall Mackey all of Lafayette, AL; five brothers, Takory Ware (Alexis Meniefield), Kwaivian Terry (Mercades) both of Opelika, AL, Justus Lockhart of Lafayette, AL, Richard Heard, Jr. and Austin Heard both of Alexander City, AL; six sisters, Jeshaylin "CeCe" (Cortez) Hart of Montgomery, AL, Brianna (Ryan) Lemoine of Opelika, AL, Mertesha Heard, Savannah Pearson both of Alexander City, AL, Sydni Pearson of Miami, FL and Jasmyn Hall of Auburn, AL; step-brother, Devante (Ariel) Ford of Lincoln, AL; maternal grandparents, Beverly Terry of Lafayette, AL and J.C. (Patricia) Terry of Sacramento, CA; paternal grandmother, Myrtis Tinsley of Camp Hill, AL; god-father, Winston Foreman of Lafayette, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 7, 2022.