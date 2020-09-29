Phillip Hughley, Jr.
September 1, 1947 - September 24, 2020
Graveside service for Phillip Hughley, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Brother Willie Whack will officiate.
Mr. Hughley, who passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born September 1, 1947 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Hughley will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.
Survivors include: devoted wife of 53 years, Dorothy Hughley of Opelika, AL; two children, Tywanna Hughley of Warner Robins, GA and Phillip "Trey" (Monica) Hughley III of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, Destinee "Tia" Robinson and Cayden Jacory Hughley both of Opelika, AL; one sister, Rosie (Harvey) Torbert of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Charlie (Anita) Burton of Opelika, AL, Eddie James (Ethel) Burton of Columbus, GA and Reverend Robert (Diane) Burton of Jonesboro, GA; four sisters-in-law, Catherine Jones of Dumfries, VA, Mary (Carey) Green-Drayton of Staunton, VA, Myrtis (James) Daniels of Sewickley, PA and Carolyn McCurdy of Opelika, AL; his extended family, Deacue Fielder and family and Teasha Avery and family; a host of special nieces, special nephews, special cousins and friends.
