Phillip "Larry" MedlinAugust 30, 1940 - November 19, 2020Larry passed away November 19, 2020 at Bethany House.Larry was born in West Point, Georgia on August 30, 1940. He proudly served in the United States Army. He later retired from the United States Post Office as well as Loomis Fargo. Larry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Sarah Medlin; brothers, Gary, Eugene, and Johnny Medlin.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Medlin; daughters, Robin (John) DuPaul, and Angela (James) Stewart; grandchildren, Jimmy Hammock, Sabrina (Tory) Baggett, and Hayley Adams, as well as 3 great grandchildren; sister, Marie Wharton, and brother, Bruce Medlin.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.A private family funeral service will be held with Pastor Frank Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.