Phillip Nolan Odom
1947 - 2020
Phillip Nolan Odom

September 18, 1947 - December 17, 2020

Phillip Nolan Odom, age 73, of Auburn, Alabama went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, December 17,2020, at East Auburn Medical Center.

He was born in Toombs Country, Ga to the late Stacy Alexander and Lila Boynton Odom of Lyons, Ga. He graduated from Lyons High School and from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's of Science Degree. He had a love for Athens Y Camp in Tallulah Falls, Ga where he attended camp as a child and later on became a camp director. He continued to be active with the camp throughout his life. He was a veteran of The Army National Guard. Had a career in agricultural sales and chemical research and development for over 30 years.

In his free time, he loved gardening, cooking, traveling but most of all spending special time with his family. His grandchildren were everything to him and loved being able to spend time with them. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Opelika, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife Sally Cauthen Odom, Auburn, AL; two daughters, Ashleigh Norman (Jeff), Lakeland, TN; Gretchen Brown, Auburn, AL; three grandchildren, Caden Brown, Sarah Bailey Brown and Parker Norman; one brother James Odom, Macon, Ga; one sister Teresa Atkins, Jacksonville, FL; many nieces and nephew.

The Jeff Coat-Trant Funeral home in Opelika, Alabama will be handling the cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Information will be forthcoming.

Donations can be made in his name to: The Athens Y Camps, 1000 Y Camp Rd., Lakemont, GA 30552

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2020.
The Odoms were our next-door neighbors for many years in Ahwatukee. Phil and Sally introduced us to FBC. Phillip was such a gentleman. Without being asked he was always there to help. We missed the Odoms so much when they moved to Alabama, but we will always remember them as wonderful friends. If, as the Odoms, we could all be so thoughtful of each other, this world would be such a wonderful place. To the Odom family, we will always remember you. For Phil, he has all the excitement of meeting Jesus and all the other thrills. Mike & Debbie
Mike Stone
January 24, 2021
The Tucker family is sad to hear of Phillip´s passing. He was such a blessing to us. We are grateful for the promise we will see him again. Praying for Sally, Ashleigh and Gretchen and the whole family
Alan Tucker
January 17, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Phillip. I knew him through Teresa. I thought alot of your whole family. May you be comforted knowing he with our Lord. Locust Grove, GA
Penelope A Brown
January 7, 2021
Sorry to hear that Phil is no longer with us. He was a good friend at Y Camp and always a nice person. I'll miss seeing him at old timer day.
Bob Honea
December 25, 2020
Sally, I am heartbroken to read of Phillip's passing. He was a special friend that I always seeing. May you experience the peace that only comes from God.
David Fowler
December 22, 2020
