Phillip Nolan OdomSeptember 18, 1947 - December 17, 2020Phillip Nolan Odom, age 73, of Auburn, Alabama went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, December 17,2020, at East Auburn Medical Center.He was born in Toombs Country, Ga to the late Stacy Alexander and Lila Boynton Odom of Lyons, Ga. He graduated from Lyons High School and from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's of Science Degree. He had a love for Athens Y Camp in Tallulah Falls, Ga where he attended camp as a child and later on became a camp director. He continued to be active with the camp throughout his life. He was a veteran of The Army National Guard. Had a career in agricultural sales and chemical research and development for over 30 years.In his free time, he loved gardening, cooking, traveling but most of all spending special time with his family. His grandchildren were everything to him and loved being able to spend time with them. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Opelika, Alabama.He is survived by his wife Sally Cauthen Odom, Auburn, AL; two daughters, Ashleigh Norman (Jeff), Lakeland, TN; Gretchen Brown, Auburn, AL; three grandchildren, Caden Brown, Sarah Bailey Brown and Parker Norman; one brother James Odom, Macon, Ga; one sister Teresa Atkins, Jacksonville, FL; many nieces and nephew.The Jeff Coat-Trant Funeral home in Opelika, Alabama will be handling the cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Information will be forthcoming.Donations can be made in his name to: The Athens Y Camps, 1000 Y Camp Rd., Lakemont, GA 30552