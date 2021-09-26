Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip Ray
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Phillip Ray

March 22, 1974 - September 20, 2021

Phillip Ray, 47, of Opelika, AL passed away September 20, 2021.

Phillip loved life, he was known for saying "I'm living my life like a song" and when it came to songs, he knew them all, especially Jimmy Buffet.

He enjoyed off shore fishing for many years. He made a promise to himself when he was young that one day he would live at the beach, he was able to make that dream come true in November 2020, when he and Amber moved to Orange Beach.

Phillip was also a huge fan of Auburn baseball. He loved being a part of the Auburn K Korner, where he enjoyed grilling and spending time with his friends while watching a sport he was so passionate about. He was well known in the Beauregard community as the owner of Hornet Quick Stop or better known as "Phillip's Store". He loved his customers and many became lifelong friends. To say he will be missed is an understatement.

He is survived by his beloved, Amber Davis of Opelika, AL; parents: Donald and Judy Ray; son, Michael Ray (Kayleigh Jackson); sister, Casey Ray Ledbetter (Trey); brother, Jeremiah Ray (Mallorie Jenkins); nieces: Khloe Grace Ledbetter and Mary Evans Ray; Grace Davis (Josh and Brinley Rogers) and Drew Dickinson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held in his honor.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Our visits to Orange Beach will not be the same without Phillip Ray. Although we did not know him long, he felt like a life long friend. We will never forget the time he took us on his boat down the coastline. We had a wonderful day. He made our first visit to Orange Beach unforgettable. We will truly miss him.
Pete & Patti Auvinen
Friend
October 10, 2021
Judy and Donald, and family I am just heartbroken about Philip! Please know you are being lifted up to the throne room of God. I love you all
Donna Ballard Pitts
September 29, 2021
You will be missed, your smile and concern for people will always be remembered.
Mike Quitugua (Ice house Mike)
September 27, 2021
We love you Phillip! You will forever be in our hearts!
Uncle Ronnie, Aunt Nancy, Josh and Matthew
Family
September 27, 2021
My Condolences, family you are in my prayers.
Eugene Cole
September 27, 2021
Rest well Phillip, you served your community well with dignity and respect. Your friend Courtney Banks
Aritha Banks
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results