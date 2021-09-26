Phillip RayMarch 22, 1974 - September 20, 2021Phillip Ray, 47, of Opelika, AL passed away September 20, 2021.Phillip loved life, he was known for saying "I'm living my life like a song" and when it came to songs, he knew them all, especially Jimmy Buffet.He enjoyed off shore fishing for many years. He made a promise to himself when he was young that one day he would live at the beach, he was able to make that dream come true in November 2020, when he and Amber moved to Orange Beach.Phillip was also a huge fan of Auburn baseball. He loved being a part of the Auburn K Korner, where he enjoyed grilling and spending time with his friends while watching a sport he was so passionate about. He was well known in the Beauregard community as the owner of Hornet Quick Stop or better known as "Phillip's Store". He loved his customers and many became lifelong friends. To say he will be missed is an understatement.He is survived by his beloved, Amber Davis of Opelika, AL; parents: Donald and Judy Ray; son, Michael Ray (Kayleigh Jackson); sister, Casey Ray Ledbetter (Trey); brother, Jeremiah Ray (Mallorie Jenkins); nieces: Khloe Grace Ledbetter and Mary Evans Ray; Grace Davis (Josh and Brinley Rogers) and Drew Dickinson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A private celebration of life will be held in his honor.