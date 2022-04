Phyllis Lockett Burton



December 1943 - June 2021



Mrs. Phyllis Lockett Burton of Opelika passed away in Sarasota, Florida on June 17, 2021.



She is survived by her husband Terry Burton, sister Nadine Lockett Littleton, daughter Kelly Nybor, son Jeff Klamar, 5 grandchildren, and many friends.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.