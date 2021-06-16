Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Kate Weldon Lawler
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Phyllis Kate Weldon Lawler

May 25, 1940 - June 13, 2021

Phyllis Kate Weldon Lawler, age 81, widow of Martin Wilson Lawler, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her daughter's home in Laurens.

She was born May 25, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Jimmie Smith Weldon and Minnie Florence Davis Weldon.

Mrs. Lawler is survived her children, Jeffery Allen of Laurens, SC and Eva Williams (Neil) of Laurens, SC; her grandchildren, Matthew Reed of Hickory Tavern, SC Ashlon Reed (Lyndsay) of Wellford, SC, Kristopher Williams of N. Charleston, SC, Austin Williams (Grace) of Whitmire, SC, Ryan Allen of Laurens, SC, Jenna Allen of Charleston, SC, Josh Allen of Laurens, SC, and Konlee Allen of Laurens, SC; her great-grandchildren, Kaleb Kirby and Paislee Williams; her sister, Shirley Workman of Ozark, MO; and her beloved cousin, Joyce Hipp of Greenwood, SC.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens - 864-833-1720
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.