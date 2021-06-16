Phyllis Kate Weldon Lawler
May 25, 1940 - June 13, 2021
Phyllis Kate Weldon Lawler, age 81, widow of Martin Wilson Lawler, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her daughter's home in Laurens.
She was born May 25, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Jimmie Smith Weldon and Minnie Florence Davis Weldon.
Mrs. Lawler is survived her children, Jeffery Allen of Laurens, SC and Eva Williams (Neil) of Laurens, SC; her grandchildren, Matthew Reed of Hickory Tavern, SC Ashlon Reed (Lyndsay) of Wellford, SC, Kristopher Williams of N. Charleston, SC, Austin Williams (Grace) of Whitmire, SC, Ryan Allen of Laurens, SC, Jenna Allen of Charleston, SC, Josh Allen of Laurens, SC, and Konlee Allen of Laurens, SC; her great-grandchildren, Kaleb Kirby and Paislee Williams; her sister, Shirley Workman of Ozark, MO; and her beloved cousin, Joyce Hipp of Greenwood, SC.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens - 864-833-1720
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 16, 2021.