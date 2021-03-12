Menu
Quaneisha LaShawn "Queen" Jones
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Quaneisha "Queen" LaShawn Jones

May 20, 1996 - March 8, 2021

Graveside service for Quaneisha Jones, 24, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Tyrone White will officiate.

Ms. Jones, who passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in Prattville, AL, was born May 20, 1996 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Ms. Jones will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: fiancé', William Jarrett Carson (was to be wed on 4/10/2021) of Tuskegee, AL and their "furry child" Tuck Carson; parents, Alonzo and Annie Evans Jones of Opelika, AL; siblings, Gentry (George W.) Purnell of Sharpsburg, GA, Adam Lamar Evans of Phenix City, AL, Felicia (Clarence) Heard, Thaddeus Carlos (Venus Giles) Jones of Opelika, AL and Dontavies (Tiffany) Jones of Valley, AL; a very special sister-in-law, Charlisa Watson of Ellenwood, GA; two aunts, Mary Louise Evans (Johnny) Busby of Opelika, AL and Annie Bogus-Jones of Yukon, OK; four uncles, Jimmy Lewis (Shirley) Ogletree of Auburn, AL, Thomas (Belinda) Jones of Killen, TX, Willie Frank Evans of Opelika, AL and Frank Evans, Jr. of Tuskegee, AL; godchildren, Micha Burton of Mobile, AL and Chandler Parker of Opelika, AL; fiancé parents, William Stanley and Carol Bandy-Carson of Tuskegee, AL; six nieces, Jordan Nicole Evans-Purnell, Raven Renee Jones, Victoria Naomi Heard, Gia Belle Purnell, Layla Mays and Serenity Jones; nine nephews, Adam "AJ" Evans, Jr., Tyson Evans, Dallas Watson, Brandon Terrell Heard, Joshua George Purnell, George Jacob Purnell, Caden Jones, Carson Mays and Malik Jones; special friends, M.J. Burton, Chesney Gipson, LaRaven Walton, Nicole Simmons and Alina Meadows; a host of cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless you and your family in time the of your loss. My condolences!
Jaqualia Watts
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May God grant you strength to get through this.
Villel Reed
March 13, 2021
Gone too soon. Rest in peace. Prayers to family.
Margaret Young Brown
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My son worked with your daughter at the Sports Plex. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.. May you feel God´s loving peace during this time
elizabeth c williams
March 13, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you work through this difficult time.
APD Detective Section
March 12, 2021
With our deepest Sympathy Keeping Your Family close in thought and Prayer during this difficult time, From The ATL We love you, and God Bless Your Family.
John & Betty Johnson
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss that came too soon. May you feel God's Love His Peace and His Comfort . One day at a time
Kay Spriggs (retired teacher at OHS)
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results