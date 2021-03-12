Quaneisha "Queen" LaShawn Jones
May 20, 1996 - March 8, 2021
Graveside service for Quaneisha Jones, 24, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Tyrone White will officiate.
Ms. Jones, who passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in Prattville, AL, was born May 20, 1996 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Ms. Jones will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: fiancé', William Jarrett Carson (was to be wed on 4/10/2021) of Tuskegee, AL and their "furry child" Tuck Carson; parents, Alonzo and Annie Evans Jones of Opelika, AL; siblings, Gentry (George W.) Purnell of Sharpsburg, GA, Adam Lamar Evans of Phenix City, AL, Felicia (Clarence) Heard, Thaddeus Carlos (Venus Giles) Jones of Opelika, AL and Dontavies (Tiffany) Jones of Valley, AL; a very special sister-in-law, Charlisa Watson of Ellenwood, GA; two aunts, Mary Louise Evans (Johnny) Busby of Opelika, AL and Annie Bogus-Jones of Yukon, OK; four uncles, Jimmy Lewis (Shirley) Ogletree of Auburn, AL, Thomas (Belinda) Jones of Killen, TX, Willie Frank Evans of Opelika, AL and Frank Evans, Jr. of Tuskegee, AL; godchildren, Micha Burton of Mobile, AL and Chandler Parker of Opelika, AL; fiancé parents, William Stanley and Carol Bandy-Carson of Tuskegee, AL; six nieces, Jordan Nicole Evans-Purnell, Raven Renee Jones, Victoria Naomi Heard, Gia Belle Purnell, Layla Mays and Serenity Jones; nine nephews, Adam "AJ" Evans, Jr., Tyson Evans, Dallas Watson, Brandon Terrell Heard, Joshua George Purnell, George Jacob Purnell, Caden Jones, Carson Mays and Malik Jones; special friends, M.J. Burton, Chesney Gipson, LaRaven Walton, Nicole Simmons and Alina Meadows; a host of cousins and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 12, 2021.