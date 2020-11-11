Randal Joseph HudonJune 15, 1957 - October 29, 2020Randal Joseph Hudon gained his wings and moved to his eternal home on October 29, 2020.Randy was born June 15, 1957 in Cocoa Beach, FL. He grew up in Milton, FL and attended Auburn University on a ROTC scholarship graduate with a degree in Aviation Management. He spent ten years as a pilot in the Air Force as an Instructor Pilot, Hurricane Hunter and ROTC Instructor. He earned his MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and an Executive Certificate from Virginia Darden Business School.Randy joined BellSouth as a pilot and later became the Director of their Aviation subsidiary. Upon retirement from BellSouth, he formed his own consulting firm and worked in his final years with Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.Randy is survived by his wife, Cindy; children Rachel, Cody and Kyle; his mother, Lois Hudon Corey; his brothers John (Leigh) Hudon and Richard Hudon and sister, Donna (Richard) Corey; nine nieces, four nephews, three great nieces and one great nephew.He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. H. Normand Hudon.A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. in Town Creek Cemetery Friday, November 13, 2020 in Auburn, AL.A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA. Guests are asked to dress casually and wear Orange and Blue – the school colors of Randy's favorite team - the Auburn Tigers. The Rev. Dr. Randy Mickler will officiate.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Project 82 Kenya, P. O. Box 680003, Marietta GA 30068 which supports a baby and children's home in Africa.