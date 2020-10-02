Randall Paramore
April 22, 1931 - September 30, 2020
Randall Paramore, 89, of Notasulga, went to his final home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 30, at EAMC after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born on Wednesday, April 22, 1931, Randall was the youngest of nine boys and three girls born to John and Hattie Paramore. He was the only child who did not have a middle name.
He graduated from Midland City (Dale County) High School in 1949 and worked the next two years at the Huntingburg Furniture Company at Napier Field, AL, as a machine operator. When the Korean War came along, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country proudly for four years. While stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, he attended the University of Alaska and got his basic courses behind him.
Randall said one of the smartest things he did was to send $50 per month home because he wanted to attend Alabama Polytechnic Institute (API), now Auburn University, to become a vocational agriculture teacher. He enrolled in API in September 1955 where he met the love of his life Julia Lynch. Over the years he would fondly say he only lived for her happiness. Randall said when he enrolled at API the tuition was $46 per quarter and room and board was $44 per quarter.
Upon graduating from API with a BS in vocational agriculture on Tuesday, December 10, 1957, he married his sweetheart of two years on Thursday, December 12, 1957. While working on his master's degree he taught science at Reeltown High School. In August 1960 he graduated from Auburn University and moved his wife and daughter to Greenwood, Florida, where he taught science for one year.
From 1961 to 1969, he and his family lived in Orrville, Alabama where he was the vocational agriculture teacher at Orrville High School. A son joined the family while living in Orrville. In July 1969, he moved his family to Notasulga where he resided for the next 51 years. He taught at Tuskegee Public from 1969-1977. In 1977 he transferred to Notasulga High School where he taught vocational agriculture 'til his retirement in 1992 after a 37-year career.
He was a Lifetime Honorary Director of the Alabama Cattlemen's Association and a 50 plus year member of Woodmen of the World. His life's passion was beef cattle. Throughout his teaching career he transported numerous students and their livestock projects to various shows and fairs in the state and the southeast.
Randall allowed students who did not have facilities at their home to keep their livestock projects at his farm. He was instrumental in starting the Macon County Steer Show in 1975 and for the next 46 years he attended each one. He even hosted the steer show at his farm.
Some of his proudest moments were spent with his son Philip showing cattle all over the U.S. followed by his granddaughter and grandson showing and now his great granddaughter showing.
Family members preceding him in death were his parents John and Hattie Paramore; seven brothers: Summers, Bob, Cecil, Roy, Levy, Gene and Billy; and his three sisters: Mittie Lee, Johnnie Mae and Vivian. His father and mother-in-law Robert and Claris Lynch also preceded him.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Julia Paramore; daughter Julienne (Phil) Clowdus; son Philip Paramore; granddaughter Danielle Behler (fiancé Dan Gentry); grandson Russell (Tiffany) Sanders; grandson Wil (Lainey) Clowdus; and great granddaughter Ava Anne Sanders. He is also survived by an older brother Earl Paramore of Marianna, Florida, as well as several sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Antioch Methodist Church in Notasulga. Visitation will be prior to the service from noon until service time. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Russell Sanders and Wil Clowdus, brothers-in-law Travis Breedlove and Lindon Lynch, nephew Tim Paramore, and Dan Gentry. Honorary pallbearer will be Socrates Harper.
If one chooses, flowers will be accepted or a donation to the REACH Respite Ministry, c/o Auburn UMC, P. O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831, or a charity of your choice
.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required.