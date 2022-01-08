Randell Brett SmithJuly 29, 1988 - January 3, 2022Randell "Brett" Smith passed away January 3, 2022 in Cusseta, He was born July 29, 1988 in Talladega, Alabama to David and Annette Smith. Mr. Smith graduated as co-president of his senior class from Beulah High School in 2006.He is survived by his parents; children Audrey Katherine age 2, Ashton Max age 4 both of Wetumpka; ex-wife Caren Chase of Wetumpka; grandparents: Jerry and Patricia Spivey of Opelika; brother: Eric Lyle Smith of Auburn; aunts and uncles: Tony and Connie Coleman, Lyn and Jonathan Brown, William and Leann Smith; cousins: Tony, Camile, and Blake Coleman; Jaimie and Jacob Brown, Hannah and Brittany Smith.No services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.