Randy Leon Coleman, Sr.
December 15, 1960 - March 12, 2022
Public viewing for Randy Coleman, 61, of Auburn, AL, will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801. (Face Mask Required)
Mr. Coleman, who passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 15, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Brenda Coleman; mother, Mary Coleman; eight children, Randy Leon Coleman, Jr., Mark Cabbell, Kenneth (Amy) Frazier, Rashauna Elaine Braswell, Ebony Shyrel Boone, Shareema Yvette Coleman, Angelia Walton and Kimberly Frazier Thomas; sixteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney Coleman and Carl Coleman; seven sisters, Desiree Graham, Bridgette Browning, Arva Coleman, Maxine Coleman, Shaneala Coleman, Crystal Coleman and Regina Coleman; mother-in-law, Julia Frazier; one uncle, Eugene Bedell; eight aunts, Rosann (Arthur Lee) Jones, Shirley Drake, Annie Bedell, Deborah (Ron) Oliver, Mary Edward, Annie Harley, Alice Hunter and Rosie Lee Finley; four sisters-in-law, Henrietta (Bobby) Buchanon, Louise Finley, Gracie (Willie) Tolbert and Tammy Frazier; three brothers-in-law, Willie (Martha) Finley, Harvey (Deanna) Frazier and Michael Frazier; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 19, 2022.