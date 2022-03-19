Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randy Leon Coleman Sr.
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Randy Leon Coleman, Sr.

December 15, 1960 - March 12, 2022

Public viewing for Randy Coleman, 61, of Auburn, AL, will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Harris Funeral Home, 515 South 6th Street, Opelika, Alabama 36801. (Face Mask Required)

Mr. Coleman, who passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 15, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Brenda Coleman; mother, Mary Coleman; eight children, Randy Leon Coleman, Jr., Mark Cabbell, Kenneth (Amy) Frazier, Rashauna Elaine Braswell, Ebony Shyrel Boone, Shareema Yvette Coleman, Angelia Walton and Kimberly Frazier Thomas; sixteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Rodney Coleman and Carl Coleman; seven sisters, Desiree Graham, Bridgette Browning, Arva Coleman, Maxine Coleman, Shaneala Coleman, Crystal Coleman and Regina Coleman; mother-in-law, Julia Frazier; one uncle, Eugene Bedell; eight aunts, Rosann (Arthur Lee) Jones, Shirley Drake, Annie Bedell, Deborah (Ron) Oliver, Mary Edward, Annie Harley, Alice Hunter and Rosie Lee Finley; four sisters-in-law, Henrietta (Bobby) Buchanon, Louise Finley, Gracie (Willie) Tolbert and Tammy Frazier; three brothers-in-law, Willie (Martha) Finley, Harvey (Deanna) Frazier and Michael Frazier; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.