Ray ClabornAugust 1, 1935 - December 21, 2021Ray Claborn died peacefully surrounded by his wife and three children on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North. Ray was born on August 1, 1935, at his family farm in Blount County.Visitation was at Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service following at 12:00 p.m.Ray worked for Thompson Tractor for 35 years. He was an avid reader, lover of Auburn football, gardening, and watching his bird feeders. He had an enormous gift of writing poetry for his lovely wife and outside of that love for his wife and 3 adult children, he absolutely adored his 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and capturing their many personalities through photography.Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jackson Claborn and Eva Mae (née Hall) Claborn, and his brother, Thomas Charles Claborn of Moody, Alabama.Ray is survived by his wife, Evelyn Claborn (née Benson); sons, Michael Ray Claborn (Sylvia) of Decatur, Alabama, and Gregory Orban Claborn of Arab, Alabama; his daughter, Teresa Evelyn Smith of Athens, Alabama; brother, Gilbert LaWayne Claborn (Clara) of Birmingham; sisters, Glenda Virginia Bagwell (Sim) of Arab, Alabama, Juanita Faye Stephens of Arab, Alabama, and Laureda Kay Carroll (David) of Falkville, Alabama; grandchildren, Nancy Ellen Whatley (Perry) of Beauregard, Alabama, Michael Alan Claborn (Jennifer) of Herndon, Virginia, Mary Elizabeth Kollert (Alex) of Linz, Austria, Rachel Evelyn Turner (Steven) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Joe Bunyan Broadwater II of Arcata, California, and Emily Rae Broadwater of Fairfax, Virginia.He will also be remembered fondly by his great-grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth, Raelee Jo, and Hazel Marie Whatley, Lucie Evelyn and Dylan James Claborn, and Evelyn Rae and Poppy James Turner as well as his many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Arab Building Fund, the American Cancer Society , or your favorite charity of choice.Pallbearers are Michael Claborn, Joe Broadwater, Steven Turner, Steven Herren, James Claborn, and Perry Whatley.Honorary Pallbearers are Brandon Thomas, Matt Carroll, Pat Claborn, Chris Claborn, Tim Clemons, and Ricky Benson.Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel, directing.Arab Heritage Memorial Chapel1340 N. Main St. Arab, AL 256-586-4100