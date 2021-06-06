Menu
Rayford Wyatt Chambliss
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Rayford Wyatt Chambliss

December 23, 1933 - June 4, 2021

Graveside services for Rayford Wyatt Chambliss of Auburn, Alabama, will be held on Monday, June 7th, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.

The Reverend Al Jackson is officiating, along with remarks from John Dale Rector.

After a lengthy battle with cancer, Mr. Rayford Chambliss passed away June 4, 2021 at Bethany House. Rayford was born in Chambers County, Alabama.

Rayford worked for 42 years at E. L. Spencer Lumber Company in Auburn.

He is survived by his wife of 64 plus years, Alice Chambliss, his children, Jennifer and Mike Morris, Janet Smith, Ford and Christina Chambliss, grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kat Tierney-Smith, Austin and Samantha Chambliss, James and Kristen Morris, Alisha Rae Smith, Mark Morris, Matthew and Joanie Morris, and Kate Chambliss. Special family friends, Gail and Richard McCullers and their family.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Senior Saints, 1600 East Glenn Avenue, Auburn, Alabama, or to the Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn, Alabama, or a charity of your choice.

We would like to send a special thank you to Compassus and Bethany House and their wonderful staff.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery
1000 E. Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
2 Entries
Our heartfelt thoughts & prayers are with the family always. Love you all.
Wayne & Janet Gilmer
Friend
June 7, 2021
Wonderful man and family
Vonda Worley
Other
June 5, 2021
