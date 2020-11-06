Raymond Pogue
May 13, 1933 - November 2, 2020
Graveside service for Raymond Pogue, 87, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Pastor Walter Pogue will officiate.
Mr. Pogue, who passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Arbor Springs Nursing Home, was born May 13, 1933 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Pogue will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 3 pm - 5 pm.
Survivors include: four children, Peggy Pogue Smith, Lindell Love, Willie Pogue of Opelika, AL and Sarah Pogue of Birmingham, AL; two brothers, Pastor Walter Pogue of Ozark, AL and Wilbert Pogue of Tuskegee, AL; four sisters, Helen (Luther) Howard of Loachapoka, AL, Shirley (Izell) Brown, Dorothy (David) Hodge both of Tuskegee, AL and Gloria (Luther) Oliver of Warner Robins, GA; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 6, 2020.