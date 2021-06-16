Reginald "Reg" Owen Coleman, IIIFebruary 13, 1983 - June 14, 2021Reginald "Reg" Owen Coleman, III of Beulah was born at the University of South Alabama Hospital in Mobile, Alabama on February 13, 1983 and passed away at Old Covered Bridge Road on June 14, 2021. He was 38 years old.He attended and was saved at Northside Baptist Church.Reg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reginald O. Coleman, Sr. and Alma R. Coleman, as well as his maternal grandfather, Phillip W. Griffin.Reg is survived by his children, Dylan and Aaliyah Coleman; wife, Julie Coleman; parents, Reginald Owen Coleman, Jr. and Frances Coleman; sister, Casie Spradlin (Thomas); maternal grandmother, Florene Griffin; nephew, Christopher Herbert (Danielle); nieces, Breanna Herbert and Frances Herbert; great nephews, Haygen, Beau, and Lawson; mother-in-law, Sally Enos, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.Memorial service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Johnny Coker officiating.