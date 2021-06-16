Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reginald Owen "Reg" Coleman III
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Reginald "Reg" Owen Coleman, III

February 13, 1983 - June 14, 2021

Reginald "Reg" Owen Coleman, III of Beulah was born at the University of South Alabama Hospital in Mobile, Alabama on February 13, 1983 and passed away at Old Covered Bridge Road on June 14, 2021. He was 38 years old.

He attended and was saved at Northside Baptist Church.

Reg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reginald O. Coleman, Sr. and Alma R. Coleman, as well as his maternal grandfather, Phillip W. Griffin.

Reg is survived by his children, Dylan and Aaliyah Coleman; wife, Julie Coleman; parents, Reginald Owen Coleman, Jr. and Frances Coleman; sister, Casie Spradlin (Thomas); maternal grandmother, Florene Griffin; nephew, Christopher Herbert (Danielle); nieces, Breanna Herbert and Frances Herbert; great nephews, Haygen, Beau, and Lawson; mother-in-law, Sally Enos, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Memorial service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Johnny Coker officiating.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Jun
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Reggie was a man so very wise , but yet reg, was kind he was one of those that give u his last . he loved God , he loved his family ( home team) he was the kind of guy that brought laughter with him , an if he loved you , he loved you , love you Reggie rest in heaven brother..... #LLRC #BrotherHood
Ben Wall an family
Friend
June 18, 2021
Peace brother you will be missed homie
Brad and Lindsey
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results