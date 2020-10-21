Relies Davis, Jr.
Graveside service for Relies Davis, 66, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Pleasant Hill A.M.E. Church, 1147 Lee Road 140, Salem, AL 36874, Reverend Maurice Wood will officiate.
Mr. Davis, who passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born September 30, 1954 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Davis will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Survivors include: wife, Ceola Davis of Auburn, AL; two children, Lakeshia (Rasheek) Morris of Opelika, AL and Jermaine Davis of Salem, AL; devoted step-sons, James (Kanisha Jones) Howard of Auburn, AL and Antonio (Davona) Howard of Monroe, LA; a step-daughter, Keyunda (Derrick) Wilson of Notasulga, AL; one sister, Bobbie (Jack) Williams of Salem, AL; one brother, Kenneth Davis of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Annie Lee Benson Yvonne Davis both of Auburn, AL and Fannie Lou Sanders of Syracuse, NY; one brother-in-law, J.D. (Selena) Bass of Opelika, AL; twenty-one grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 21, 2020.