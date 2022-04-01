Rene HillFuneral service for Mr. Rene Hill, 87, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Masks are required.Mr. Hill passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was a graduate of Lee County Training School and attended Tuskegee Institute. Mr. Hill was a US Air Force Veteran. Until his retirement, he was employed with Ford Motor Company. Mr. Hill was an avid golfer and never met a stranger.Public viewing will be held Saturday from 12:00-1:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Gwendolyn Hill of Auburn, AL; two children, Andrew Hill and Sharon Watts both of Cincinnati, OH; three grandchildren, Adrienne Hill, Shamblery Watts and WyShawn Burton; a great grandson, Jyler Woods; one brother, Roy Holifield of Auburn, AL; brothers-in-law, William (Loretta) Hudson, Maze (Sonya) Stallworth Jr. and Burel (Linda) Boykin; a cousin, James Frank (Carolyn) Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.